Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Target Price at $35.50

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $3,639,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 14.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 101,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 107.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 282,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 149.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

