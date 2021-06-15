Analysts Set Expectations for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $103.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,067.20 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.81.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

