Analysts Expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.75. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $19.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

