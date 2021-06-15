Analysts Expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFC opened at $20.31 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

