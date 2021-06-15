Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce sales of $257.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.10 million. Insulet reported sales of $226.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insulet.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,343. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,166.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.94. Insulet has a one year low of $175.35 and a one year high of $306.46.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 1,543.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,580,000 after acquiring an additional 167,664 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Insulet by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

