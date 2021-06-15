Analysts Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. VistaGen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTGN remained flat at $$2.79 during trading hours on Thursday. 27,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $399.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.86. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.