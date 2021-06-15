Analysts Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

SQM stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $902,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 738.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $2,350,000.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.