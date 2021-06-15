Analysts Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.39). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $228,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $1,048,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,171,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,188 shares of company stock worth $31,547,791 over the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUNG stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,463. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

