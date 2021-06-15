Analysts Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. IBEX reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBEX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $19.28. 11,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.52 million and a P/E ratio of -50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IBEX by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 248,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 49,585 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

