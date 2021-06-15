Analysts Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Brokerages predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Motco acquired a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FirstCash by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.80. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $83.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.