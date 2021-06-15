Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.48 Million Position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. TB SA Acquisition makes up 0.9% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $985,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,448,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,069,000.

Shares of TBSAU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

