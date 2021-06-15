Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $14,969,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $10,102,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,509. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

