Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.92. 76,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.08. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

