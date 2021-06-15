Amon Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $26,318.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00064404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.72 or 0.00790740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00085663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.50 or 0.07988230 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

