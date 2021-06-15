Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $48.62 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,211 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,233 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.5% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft stock opened at $259.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.99. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $184.01 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

