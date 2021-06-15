AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend payment by 74.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $94,940.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,713.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $160,660.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,354.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.