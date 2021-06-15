American International Group Inc. Sells 541 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,644.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,765,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,014 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 978,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,083,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -68.20, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

