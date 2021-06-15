American International Group Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of NUAN opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.58. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,735.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

