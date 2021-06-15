American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.