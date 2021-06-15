American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.72.

LPL Financial stock opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,107 shares of company stock worth $17,684,201. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

