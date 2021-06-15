American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth $151,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.02. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

