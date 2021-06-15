American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Raised by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after buying an additional 300,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after buying an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $290,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

