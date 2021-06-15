American International Group Inc. Has $113,000 Position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hookipa Pharma were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34. The company has a market cap of $256.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. On average, analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 35,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $481,490.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 696,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,563. 5.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

