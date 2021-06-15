American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. HSBC boosted their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.