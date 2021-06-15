American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Update

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, a growth of 130.9% from the May 13th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.82.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 292,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,487 in the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.25. 940,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,173. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

