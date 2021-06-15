American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 83,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.62 million, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

