American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) & SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Head-To-Head Contrast

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SSE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Electric Power and SSE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $14.94 billion 2.85 $2.20 billion $4.44 19.17 SSE $8.93 billion 2.62 $2.98 billion $1.07 20.94

SSE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Electric Power. American Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and SSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 14.72% 10.93% 2.83% SSE N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Electric Power and SSE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 1 1 7 0 2.67 SSE 0 4 6 0 2.60

American Electric Power presently has a consensus price target of $94.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.30%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than SSE.

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SSE pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Electric Power beats SSE on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,016 railcars, 411 barges, 6 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

