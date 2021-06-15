American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geier Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

