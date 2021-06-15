American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $44.29. 55 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.96% of American Century Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

