American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $10.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. Barclays raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

AXL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.56. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.