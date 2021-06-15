American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Position Reduced by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,210 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.