AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Gary Locke Sells 1,843 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $107,152.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gary Locke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $1,708,477.26.

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.04. 284,086,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,856,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.21. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

