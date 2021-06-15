Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,383.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,508.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,296.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

