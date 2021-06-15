AMATEN Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges. AMATEN has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $3,420.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00064226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00022817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.83 or 0.00800140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00084764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.85 or 0.08032435 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

