Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after acquiring an additional 663,656 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

