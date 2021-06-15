Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Acquires $92,250.00 in Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $459.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 3.09. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $218.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.27 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALTO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alto Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

