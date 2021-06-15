Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.97% of Alta Equipment Group worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 1,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 539,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 507,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALTG opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

