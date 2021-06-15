Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $974,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.55. 4,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,124. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,688. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

