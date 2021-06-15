Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey comprises about 0.9% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.99. 2,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.