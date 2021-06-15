Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEU traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $325.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,260. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $329.20 and a twelve month high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

