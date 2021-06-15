Alphasimplex Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 34.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 313,568 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 213,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $422.95. 1,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,301. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.21. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.