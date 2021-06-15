Alphasimplex Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,602 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $138,077,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 731,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,162,000 after acquiring an additional 460,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 390,230 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,175. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.