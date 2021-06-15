Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,438.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,318.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,448.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.