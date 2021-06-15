Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,452.46. 7,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,169. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,318.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,448.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.