Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.14

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$46.14 and last traded at C$46.06, with a volume of 64330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AP.UN. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at C$712,432.26.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

