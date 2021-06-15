Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 793 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,933,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,603,000 after acquiring an additional 271,089 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 in the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial stock opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $98.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

