Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 19,641 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 37.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 391,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,138.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after acquiring an additional 567,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of RCI opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3981 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

