Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 3,030 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,963 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Groupon worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $287,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

Shares of GRPN opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.88. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

