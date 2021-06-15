Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,946,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,886,000. 38.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of MRVI opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.47. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.