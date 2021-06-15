Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEES. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

